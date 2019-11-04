A man reportedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which three people were hurt at 6:52 p.m. Thursday in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T.P. Nelson, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jeremiah S. Frye, 34, Houston, was attempting to turn right onto a field entrance from the westbound lane of B Highway, two miles east of Houston, when his 2010 Chevrolet Travers was rear-ended by a 1992 Chevrolet truck driven by an unknown male.
The report shows Frye suffered moderate injuries and passenger, Katherine K. Frye, 29, Houston, suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the truck, Jon J. Little, 31, Mtn. View, also reportedly suffered minor injuries.
According to Nelson’s report, the truck’s driver left the scene and his truck after the accident.
The report shows that no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident; Little and both occupants of the Traverse were transported by emergency medical services to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No condition reports are available.
A Douglas County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Linebarger Road one mile south of Fariview in Newton County.
Cpl. K.R. Sanders, Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Zachary B. Cross, 25, Ava, was not wearing a seat belt when his northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan traveled off the right side of the road, striking a culvert and a fence.
The report shows that Sanders was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
No condition report is available.
Cpl. Sanders was assisted on the scene by Tpr. K.L. Knight and Msgt. B.L. Klier.
