An Ava resident, Rhett I. Scofield, 34, has been convicted of a federal charge of drug trafficking and sentenced to 15 years in prison after a large amount of methamphetamine, cash and a gun were discovered at his home.
The sentence was handed down by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
On July 12, 2017, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department reportedly executed a narcotics search warrant at Scofield’s home and found methamphetamine in a backpack, plus three more baggies of methamphetamine in a bedroom safe, two of which weighed a combined 72.7 grams.
A Taurus .380-caliber pistol and $5,800 in cash were also found, according to officials with the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Scofield pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intention of distributing it and possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.
On July 27, 2017, the Quill reported Schofield’s initial charges included first degree trafficking of drugs over a statutory amount, unlawful possession of a firearm, first degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Four other suspects were arrested in what Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase called at the time “one of, if not the largest drug bust in Douglas County history,” the result of a high-risk search warrant served on a residence north of Ava.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard and investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.