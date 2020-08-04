Name and age: Van Kelly, age 55.
Office sought: Missouri Senate, District 33.
Occupation: Farmer and professional woodcarver.
Are you native to the area? Yes. I was born in Mtn. Grove.
About my family: I was born in Mtn. Grove and raised with four brothers on my parents' farm in Douglas County. I’m proud to say State Representative Hannah Kelly is my niece.
Are you incumbent? No.
Relevant Education and Experience: I graduated from Norwood High School and the Springfield Police Academy, spending 16 years in Douglas County law enforcement. I served eight years in the Missouri House of Representative for the 144th District and am a farmer and small business owner.
Why am I running? Government simply isn’t working for the people. Folks in my district can’t find family-supporting jobs and we have a government that thinks removing freedoms and taxing paychecks is the answer. I’m passionate about preserving our Constitutional rights, fighting for families and small businesses, improving education and providing strong representation for the people of southern Missouri in Jefferson City. I understand the legislative process and know what it means to carry the voice of those you represent so it doesn’t get lost among big-city interests.
What is the most important issue in this area and how do I plan to address it? Lack of family-supporting jobs and a government that won’t stay out of our paychecks.
One of my first actions will be to introduce legislation to repeal Missouri’s state income tax. States without personal income tax consistently outperform others that do in terms of employment growth and in-state migration. They’re also better able to retain younger workers tempted to move out of state. They’re beacons of growth, fueling local, regional and state business, which in turn, increases sales tax generated on purchased goods.
My top three issues:
- Lack of family-supporting jobs and government that thinks removing freedoms and taxing paychecks is the answer.
- Expanded vocational options for rural counties, along with affordable access to the broadband necessary to compete with larger communities.
- Lack of transparency when it comes to government spending of our citizens’ hard-earned tax dollars.
General comments: You will find agreement among the candidates on our core conservative issues, such as right-to-life, standing for the rule of law and supporting our Second Amendment rights. What sets me apart is my focus on accountability and transparency, my solid record as a State Representative for southern Missouri for eight years and my desire to keep government out of our paychecks.
