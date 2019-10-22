Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to set up appointments for its November diaper distribution.
Families in need of diapers should call 256-2887 to register. Diapers will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 422 W. Main St.
Making appointments is necessary so workers can fill bags for individuals with the correct size diapers. Baby wipes and some children’s clothing will also be available. Refreshments will be served and children will be entertained by church workers during pickup time, said church officials.
The ministry serves residents from the West Plains R-7 schools as well as residents in Glenwood, Richards, Junction Hill, Fairview and Howell Valley school districts. Living in one of the school districts listed is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is a ministry of the church to help families in the local community as volunteers know diapers are expensive and some parents may welcome assistance, said church officials. Volunteers from the church pack bundles of diapers and serve at distribution day to make sure all who are eligible receive diapers.
Those who might like to help with the Tender Mercies mission may make donations of diapers on monetary donations by calling the church office at 256-2887 Mondays through Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.