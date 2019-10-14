A third “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” program provided by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSM) and Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.
The program is intended to provide vulnerable citizens with critical life-saving disaster preparedness skills, said organizers, and will be presented by Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
To attend the training participants must preregister through Ozark Independent Living, 256-8714 or thampton@ozarkcil.com. The program is offered free of charge and includes course resource materials.
At the conclusion of the training, each individual or family will receive a basic family disaster kit. Some of the components of the disaster kit: an integrated flashlight and AC/DC powered AM/FM radio with weather service capabilities, portable first aid “to-go” kit, hygiene items, Mylar blanket, work gloves, adhesive wrap, N95 mask, illumination stick, waterproof matches, and more. The package is meant to provide a start for putting together a more comprehensive kit which will help with planning for multiple emergency situations.
This is the third such training cosponsored by CCSM and OIL. According to officials with both organizations, it is likely that this will be the final training offered in West Plains, at least in the near future.
This personal and/or family disaster kit methodology is taught in part by CCSM’s, “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” curriculum, rolled out January 2019 as part of a four state (Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas) disaster preparedness collaborative. “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” provides disaster training for community groups, vulnerable populations with access and functional needs and/or limited English proficiency, houses of worship and other audiences.
CCSM works closely with city and county emergency management programs, centers for independent living and other agencies in 39 counties across southern Missouri to provide disaster preparedness training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.