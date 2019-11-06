Officers with the West Plains Police Department, including Chief Stephen Monticelli, will join in the “No Shave November” program, with a new twist.
This year, community members can sponsor an officer with a donation to “Shop with a Cop,” and the officer that raises the most money for the program will be allowed to keep the beard through the month of December.
All donations to “No Shave November” will go to “Shop with a Cop.”
“Shop with a Cop” is a yearly Christmas holiday event benefiting underprivileged children by giving them a gift-buying “allowance” to spend while shopping at Walmart with representatives from law enforcement and fire departments, juvenile officers and other public safety officials. The children are encouraged to buy gifts for themselves, but sometimes choose to buy gifts for others as well.
“Shop with a Cop” is organized by members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 43 and served about 75 children last year.
“The West Plains Walmart has been an excellent community partner in assisting the West Plains Police Department in spearheading this effort,” said Monticelli. “Officers interact with children who may not have had a positive encounter with law enforcement until now. The partnership between WPPD, other law enforcement agencies and Walmart makes sure that the children are afforded a more positive holiday experience.”
Donations to “Shop with a Cop” can be made at the police department, 1912 Holiday Lane.
Residents who know of a child between the ages of 3 and 12 needing assistance for Christmas may complete an application at the West Plains Police Department.
