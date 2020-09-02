The Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University, in response to business disruption from the COVID-19 virus in southwest Missouri, recently reached a formal partnership agreement with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator.
The goal of the new partnership, according to officials with both organizations, is to expand outreach to entrepreneurs in southwest Missouri to help maintain the vitality of small businesses that support our local economies, and to specifically offset the impact of the COVID-19 business disruptions.
Through the partnership which will be in place through March 2021, OzSBI will be part of the Missouri SBDC at MSU providing one-on-one services and training programs to local businesses across the community it serves.
“Local businesses are so important to this community and the tourism of our state," said Greg Tucker, Missouri SBDC state director. "With funding support through the CARES Act the Missouri SBDC is excited for the opportunity to expand business counseling and training services with this partnership.”
The Ozarks Small Business Incubator, based in West Plains, serves businesses in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Wright and Texas counties. OzSBI is a community of support for entrepreneurs and business owners at all stages in their business development.
The incubator offers business counseling with a network of experienced mentors, training programs to help businesses grow, assistance with business plan development, microloans, professional office space for lease and coworking space.
"We are very excited about our partnership with the Missouri SBDC at MSU," said Executive Director Heather Fisher. "All businesses have felt an impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. While OzSBI and the Missouri SBDC at MSU have always been resource centers for small businesses, both of our organizations have seen an increase in the demand for our services since the beginning of the pandemic. Our partnership will allow us to extend our assistance and help more small business owners and entrepreneurs in the region in a collective effort."
OzSBI will work closely with the MO SBDC center at MSU West Plains and that center’s coordinator, Darrell Hampsten; more information about the West Plains campus program can be found online at wp.missouristate.edu/ucp/sbdc.htm.
“The Missouri SBDC at MSU has had a great working relationship with OzSBI for years and we have partnered with their organization on various projects. However, in these unprecedented economic times we were looking for ways to provide expanded outreach and services to the large numbers of new clients we’ve been assisting, due to the COVID outbreak and temporary business closures," said Chrystal Irons, SBDC director at Missouri State.
"We look forward to the additional assistance we will be able to offer as the result of this more formal partnership agreement,” Irons added.
The Missouri SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Missouri SBDC at MSU offers up-to-date consultation, training and technical assistance in all aspects of small business management.
Assistance is available to owners interested in improving or expanding an existing small business and to prospective business owners. The Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University is a University of Missouri Extension partner.
Since its opening in 2012, OzSBI has assisted more than 400 businesses. The incubator aims to help talented local entrepreneurs gain business skills, build relationships, get funded and grow successful business.
OzSBI’s stated goal is to improve the economy of the Ozarks by growing businesses that create good jobs, provide new products and services, and pursue innovation. For more information, visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
For more information on the SBDC at MSU in Springfield, visit sbdc.missouristate.edu.
