A West Plains man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway M five miles north of Koshkonong in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Colten L. Smith, 18, was not wearing a seat belt when his southbound 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, throwing Smith from the vehicle.
The report shows Smith was transported by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. No condition report is available.
Tpr. Kimes was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.D. Pond.
A Willow Springs man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 10:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 160 in Gainesville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. C.A. Hogue, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Ralph E. Alkire, 69, was riding his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east when it crossed the center line and overturned.
The report shows Alkire was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of his injuries. No condition report is available.
