The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is supporting the development and expansion of forest markets by awarding eight grants totaling nearly $1.45 million through the agency’s Wood Education and Resource Center (WERC).
Grants were awarded to programs in Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.
In Missouri, funding will go to support the Missouri Department of Conservation as its staff explore options for small-diameter shortleaf pine in Missouri, by identifying the status of shortleaf pine resources, identifying potential markets for resource use and analyzing production options.
“We are proud to provide funding for these projects that support the wood products industry by developing new markets, expanding existing markets and developing information that can be used by land managers and policymakers interested in maintaining working forests,” said Robert Lueckel, Acting Eastern Regional Forester. The funds for the grant with the University of Georgia Extension were provided by the Forest Service’s Washington Office.
Located in Princeton, W.V., and administered by the Forest Service, WERC partners with the forest products industry on sustainable forest products in the 35 states of the eastern hardwood forest region. WERC provides state-of-the-art training, technology transfer, networking opportunities, applied research and information. Visit www.na.fs.fed.us/werc for more information.
