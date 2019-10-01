Moderate injuries were reported for an Ellington woman following a boating accident at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Current River in Shannon County, 10 miles west of Ellington, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.
Sgt. J.A. Cravens with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs reported Amanda J. Ball, 38, was a passenger in a southbound 1998 Blazer driven by Damien W. Ball, 37, also of Ellington. The accident reportedly happened as the boat traveled downstream and struck a submerged rock, causing the woman to be thrown from the vessel.
The report shows neither of the boat’s occupants wore a life jacket at the time of the accident; Amanda Ball was flown by air ambulance to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. No condition report is available.
There were no injuries reported for the driver of the boat.
