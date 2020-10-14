Investigation into a rape allegation has led to two drug charges and three charges of receiving stolen property for a Winona resident.
Edward D. Thomas, 53, is charged with one count each of first-degree rape or attempt, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of the same, and three counts of receiving stolen property. Each charge is a felony.
According to court documents, Thomas was arrested Oct. 7 and is held without bond on the rape charge. A bond of $20,000 has been set on the drug charges and a $10,000 bond has been set on the stolen property charges.
The charges came after a woman told Shannon County Deputy Chris Vance that she was given meth Sept. 27 at Thomas' home, and was then raped by Thomas and another person. The alleged victim was administered a drug test and tested positive for methamphetamine and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains to have a sexual assault forensics exam, Vance reported to prosecutors.
When a search warrant was executed at Thomas' home on Oct. 6 by the Shannon County Sheriff's Department, assisted by other law enforcement agencies, a large amount of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was seized and several items of property reported stolen in Howell and Oregon counties, plus from Marion County, Illinois, were recovered. The items included a 2007 Yamaha four wheeler, a 2007 hydraulic dump trailer and a 2009 car hauler trailer, total value $18,963.
