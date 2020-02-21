Over 200 people turned out at this year’s Christos House Chocolate Festival held Feb. 8 at the First United Methodist Church in West Plains. According to organizers, about $4,700 in donations were raised in support of Christos House’s shelter and domestic violence resources.
“We want to thank everyone who came out and made items and bid on the items,” said Christos House Director Moria Seiber.
The total is down from last year’s event which raised $4,800. In previous years the festival has raised between $7,000 and $9,900.
The festival is the only fundraiser held by the organization and supports services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
CONTEST WINNERS
Grand Prize Winner: Debra Dufek - Cherry Cordial Cheesecake.
People’s Choice Winner: Megan Uminn - Dirt Cake.
Professional Division
Cakes: first place, Renee Genove, chocolate cake with strawberries.
Candies: first place, Sole Cafe, Twisted Turtles.
Beverages: first place, Sole Cafe, hot cocoa.
Cookies/Brownies: first place, Sole Cafe, mint chocolate brownies.
Pies: first place, Bootleggers, white chocolate blueberry pie; second place, Yum, dark chocolate orange pudding pie; third place, Bootleggers chocolate banana pudding pie.
Ages 13 and Younger Division
Cakes: first place, Rose Reeves, chocolate mousse cake.
Candies: first place, Reilly Joliff, matcha raspberry.
Beverages: no entries.
Cookies/Brownies: first place, The Boys & Girls Club of West Plains, pinch perfect mini cookies; second place, Grant Hart, chocolate chip cookies.
Pies: first place, Jeanna Hart, chocolate cobbler; second place, Libby Hart, dark chocolate tart.
Ages 14 - 24 Division
Cakes: first place, Morgan Jones, chocolate cake.
Candies: first place, Kyle Joliff, chocolate truffle.
Beverages: no entires.
Cookies/Brownies: first place, Brina Ogden, no bake cookies; second place, Ogden, brownies.
Pies: no entries.
Ages 25 and Older Division
Cakes: first place, Georgia Ellison, Black Forest cupcakes; second place, Susan Smith, mint chocolate chip cake; third place, Megan Uminn, tart cake.
Candies: first place, Kathy Beatty, chocolate-dipped strawberries; second place, Susan Smith, chocolate-scotch confections.
Beverages: no entries.
Cookies/Brownies: first place, Smith, chocolate chip oatmeal cookies; second place, Julie Hart, mega mallo coconut brownies; third place, Marty Howard, chocolate gingerbread cookies.
Pies: first place, Dufek, cherry cordial cheesecake; second place, Melodie Art, mousse cake cups.
