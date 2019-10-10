During a special meeting of the West Plains City Council held Wednesday afternoon, the council approved the purchase of a fire engine for the West Plains Fire Department.
The fire engine, a 2004 Pierce Dash Pumper, will come from the Central Platte Fire Protection District in Platte City. According to City Finance Director Todd Harmon, the truck will cost the city $140,000 over three years, plus an additional $14,000 a year in maintenance costs.
Fire Chief Roy Sims said the need for a new fire engine arose after all three fire engines were out of service for a few days in September, meaning the city could only rely on its ladder trucks and the Howell County Rural Fire Department during that time.
“We were in dire straits,” said Sims.
During the meeting, Sims reinforced the need for the city to update the fire department’s aging fleet of vehicles and that it was critical in order to ensure proper fire safety for residents and firefighters.
Three of the city’s fire trucks are more than 28 years old and are maintenance-intensive, he said. According to Sims, the oldest of these is a 1987 Ford fire engine that was at one time burning through a gallon of oil every four days.
Sims thinks getting the new engine will be a great asset for the department as it is equipped with a compressed air foam system, which would help extinguish fires where water would be insufficient or dangerous to use.
“We’ve never had that capability on our trucks before,” Sims said. “This truck will put us ahead of the game.”
Even though the new truck is 15 years old, Sims reasons that this is a better option than getting a brand-new truck which can cost between $800,000 to $1 million.
After the purchase, the fire department will be looking to sell two of its oldest fire trucks and placing one in reserve.
Sims said he hopes it will four or five years before another new engine will be needed.
