Two West Plains teens were injured in a crash at 3 p.m. Friday on County Road 9090 3 miles east of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T. D. Pond with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Alexander I. Bendon, 18, of West Plains, was driving south in a 2007 Ford Focus when he lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows that Bendon and his passenger Ezra M. Hudson, 18, of West Plains, were both not wear seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to the report, Hudson suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Cox South Hospital in Springfield and Bendon sustained minor injuries and was transported by South Howell ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
