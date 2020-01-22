Members of the Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Suite 1 of 35 Court Square, located on the third floor.
All are invited to attend.
Agenda items include the secretary and treasurer’s reports and the approval of bills and payroll.
In old business, reports will be presented regarding progress on communication equipment upgrades and hardware and software upgrades and updates to CAD, and there will be a summary of the finalized 2020 budget.
An administrator’s report will be given and in new business the 2020 board election will be discussed, plus short term and long term goals for Howell County 911.
Time has been set aside to allow for any other business that might be brought before the board.
