The West Plains Education Foundation is hosting an online Christmas Entertainment giveaway in lieu of its annual Zizzer Homecoming celebration.
All of the funds raised will benefit classroom innovation grants in the West Plains School District.
The prize package includes two pairs of Airpods, a 50-inch Toshiba Smart Fire TV, two iPads, a PlayStation 4, a snack basket and an Echo Smart Home Hub.
The drawing will be held at noon Dec. 17 on Facebook Live. Tickets are $10 each or $50 for six. To purchase, visit www.zizzers.org for the link to the drawing.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Ozarks Healthcare (formerly Ozarks Medical Center), BURO, Community First Banking Company, CTS Group, Richards Brothers Feed, Sapp Designs Architects, West Plains Bank and Trust Company, Furniture Factory Outlet and Country at Heart. The West Plains Education Foundation was organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Its funds are used for the general purposes of aiding and assisting the West Plains School District in the performance of its purposes of providing a free education to the children and residents of the district and developing and providing assistance to programs that promote academic success of students.
Learn more by calling 256-6155 or following the foundation on Facebook @WestPlainsEducationFoundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.