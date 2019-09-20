“We’re just ready to move forward,” said West Plains Community Services Director Todd Shanks.
The city argues a ballot initiative from a group of West Plains citizens for the Nov. 5 election violates the state constitution, which says initiatives shall be not made that appropriate funds, except for those created and provided by the initiative itself.
According to City Attorney Charles Cantrell, the items listed on a city sales tax ballot question approved by voters in 2012 were examples, and potential usage of the tax funds was not limited to those items.
He also said the ballot language did not necessarily refer to the Parkside House itself. After that election, the city of West Plains learned the house would cost more to repair than initially thought.
In 2014, the city began working with the Friends of Parkside, who are not affiliated with the initiative petition committee, to help with the house’s refurbishment. As time went on, the city determined the group was not making the progress desired, and sought other solutions.
In 2018, the city council heard two different proposals: one from city employees to tear down the house and replace it with inclusive playground facilities, and the other from the Friends of Parkside to refurbish the structure and use it as a discovery center for children.
The council chose the city staff’s proposal, after deciding the Friends of Parkside did not have a viable business model.
Just a few months later the city condemned the house when a corner collapsed, and moved to demolish it.
According to City Finance Director Todd Harman, the estimated cost to fully renovate the Parkside House is about $1 million, based on a feasibility study prepared by an architectural and engineering firm in 2015.
The demolition of the house was prevented by court order as members of the Butler family filed for and won an injunction in October 2018.
A committee was formed to collect signatures on an initiative petition to allow voters to decide on a combination the proposals made by the city employees and the Friends of Parkside. The committee successfully gathered 500 signatures from West Plains registered voters required to put the issue on the ballot.
The city sued to stop the ballot initiative. Though the lawsuit is ongoing, the initiative will go on the November ballot.
Harman estimated it would cost the city $10,000 to hold the election; as of Sept. 20, the amount billed to the city is $14,150 for the election and additional $15,600 in legal costs.
“The actual costs are much when you considered how much time and energy has been spent on this,” Harman said.
Both sides have filed for immediate judgment from 37th Circuit Associate Judge Sandra West for the Oct. 2 hearing, however, it is unknown if a ruling will be made before the November vote.
