The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The council will approve minutes from October, bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and reports from the YMCA’s department head and board, according to the agenda.
The council will recognize guest Janda Duddridge who will discuss a senior project of hers to paint fire hydrants in town.
For new business, the council will hear discussion on a proposed Dollar General to be built on Main Street and Cherry Street, where the recently closed Sonic is located.
Under old business, the council will discuss the 2021 budget.
The council will then move into a closed executive session to discuss a personnel matter before adjourning for the evening.
