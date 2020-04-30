A woman from Mammoth Spring, Ark., who allegedly convinced her 17-year-old grandson to shoot at a vehicle, faces five felony charges, including two counts of abuse or neglect of a child for reportedly involving the teen and exposing another child to risk of harm.
Lois Ellen Earley, 57, and Hunter Cole Gazaway, also of Mammoth Spring, are each charged with unlawful use of a weapon by shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle, first-degree assault or attempted assault, and armed criminal action.
The incident reportedly happened on April 21, the charges were filed April 23, and the two were taken into custody on April 24, both held without bail in the Thayer city jail, according to court records.
Oregon County Sheriff’s Deputy James Martin reported at about 10 p.m. April 21 he was dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting on Morningside Drive in Thayer. Martin said he spoke with two residents with a view of the location from their home who told him they heard gunshots outside and saw two vehicles leave at a high rate of speed.
One of the witnesses reportedly tried to catch up with them in their own vehicle in order to get license plate numbers, but both vehicles were already gone. Security cameras recorded partial footage of the incident, including the sound of gunfire, Martin added.
During the investigation Martin was contacted by Mammoth Spring Police Chief Mike Davis, who told him he had five people in custody, including Earley and Gazaway. Davis confiscated a firearm allegedly used in the incident; when Gazaway was interviewed by Martin, he reportedly said it was his gun and he had done the shooting.
According to the report, Gazaway said Earley had urged him to shoot at a 2002 Lincoln Navigator that she thought was driven by a man she accused of using a key to scratch an obscenity into the paint of her car. Gazaway also told Martin Earley had been “coercing them” earlier that day by driving by their house and yelling, and had been drinking before she yelled at him to shoot the vehicle.
He shot more than 10 rounds toward the tires and bumper of the Navigator before it sped off, he told Martin during an investigative interview.
That version of events was corroborated by the driver of the vehicle Gazaway was riding in and two other passengers, including the other minor in the vehicle, according to Martin.
A bond reduction hearing has been set for each of them on Monday in Oregon County, court records show.
