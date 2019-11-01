The Fulton County Committee of the Democratic Party of Arkansas announce the filing period for the March 3, 2020, Democratic primary election will begin at noon Monday and end at noon Nov. 12. Candidates for county, municipal and township offices should file from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Jeanie Bassham at the Ozark Waste Disposal Office on the southeast corner of the courthouse square in Salem, Ark. Each candidate must file a DPA Political Practices Pledge with County Clerk Vickie Bishop. The courthouse will be closed Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
Filing for membership in the Fulton County Central Committee is also open during the filing period. The membership fee for the county committee is $15 for the 2020 year. The committee membership is open to all Fulton County Democrats. Membership forms can be obtained from Jeanie Bassham at Ozark Waste Disposal, Heath Shrable at Viola, or Zach Branscum in Salem.
For more information on elections contact the Fulton County Clerk’s Office at 870-895-3310 or Fulton County DPA Chairman Heath Shrable at 870-612-0374.
