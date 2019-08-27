The Howell County Commission will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The commission is tentatively expected to approve an abatement and additions of tax assessments for the month of July.
Sealed bids for a 2018 or newer truck for a monthly rental for an oil tank with a capacity of at least 2,000 gallons and an oil distributor are due by 11 a.m. Thursday.
The equipment is expected to be opened and considered for the Road and Bridge Department by commissioners.
Accounts payable will be approved and any guests present will be recognized.
Items on the agenda are subject to change.
The Howell County Commission typically meets twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays.
