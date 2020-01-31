A Birch Tree resident has been charged after allegedly assaulting neighbors with a metal pole during a confrontation on their property.
Chester Wayne Smotherman, 58, Birch Tree, was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday at the Howell County courthouse on two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action and released with $75,000 bail.
Howell County Deputy Logan Wake reported Dec. 31 deputies responded to a home on County Road 3440, about six miles west of Mtn. View. The alleged victims, a husband and wife, reported Smotherman and another man who owned land adjoining their property were welding on a pole on the couple’s property.
The couple reportedly decided to confront the men who were on their property, and told the deputy that when the husband did, Smotherman struck the man on the head and forearms with a pole, then struck the wife on the leg with a hammer. The other man allegedly struck the wife in the head, the couple said.
Deputy Wake said he observed an injury on the woman’s leg and lacerations and swelling on the man’s head and forearms that were consistent with their account.
Smotherman and the other alleged assailant reportedly told Wake that Smotherman, in an attempt to get the husband away from the other man, struck the husband after he had grabbed the other man's shirt. Smotherman said that he had accidentally struck the wife in the leg with a hammer after her leg got in the way while he was swinging the hammer at a gate.
The other man denied striking the woman at any point during the alleged altercation, Wake reported.
Smotherman and the other man reportedly own the land adjacent to the couple’s, and Wake noted there had been ongoing disputes between the two parties to which law enforcement had been called to respond multiple times. The disputes included peace disturbance instigated by Smotherman, Wake added.
Smotherman and the other property owner told the deputy the couple were not adequately containing their chickens and the chickens were getting onto the adjacent property. Wake noted he did see chickens coming from the couple’s property onto the adjacent property during the investigation.
The other property owner allegedly involved in the incident does not have any related criminal charges at this time, but he and Smotherman have orders of protection filed against them forbidding them from being on the neighbor’s property or within 300 feet of the petitioners, according to court records.
