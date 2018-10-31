Several items allegedly taken from outbuildings on a property in Howell County were recovered the same day they were reported stolen after a suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
According to court documents, Jacob Aaron Sims, 39, Paula Drive, was arrested on Aug. 17 at the intersection of PP Highway and County Road 9770 in Koshkonong on an outstanding Oregon County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy H.D. Reid reported Sims’ vehicle was impounded after the arrest and Sims claimed ownership of all of the items in it. The same day, a welder, tools, a backpack full of pocket knives, a welding helmet with the owner’s name written on it and a set of wrought iron plant holders were reported stolen from a shop building and barn, with a total value of $600.
An inventory of the impounded vehicle showed several of the items reported missing matched items in the vehicle, and a welder, a circular saw and a pry bar were later identified by the man who reported them missing as his.
Sims is charged with second-degree burglary and a warrant was issued for his arrest Oct. 24, with a $7,500 bond, according to court records.
