The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Oct. 2. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements in Texas and Shannon counties.
A $2,441,948 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving, of Troy, for pavement improvements in Shannon County on Highway 19 from A Highway to Riverview Drive in Eminence, and in Texas County on Highway 32 from Highway 17 to U.S. 63.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction. Work zones will be marked with signs as work is underway. MoDOT will alert drivers prior to any changes in traffic.
For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).
