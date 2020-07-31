Name and age: Bryan Hogan, age 52.
Office sought: Howell County Sheriff.
Occupation: Willow Springs Police Chief.
Are you native to the area? I have lived in Howell County since the age of 5. I attended K-12 at Liberty High School, and college at the Mtn. View campus of SBU.
Please tell us about your family. My parents are retired and live in Mtn View. My wife Diane and I have been married for 30 years. She works at FCC in West Plains. My youngest son lives in Branson with his fiancé, my oldest son Bryan works for the water and sewer department for the city of Willow Springs. He and his wife Ashley have two awesome kids (my grandkids), Roman and Alex.
Are you incumbent? If so, how long have you been in office? I am the current elected city marshal of Willow Springs, and appointed police chief. I have worked for law enforcement in Howell County for nearly 30 years.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: This is what I do everyday, and have done for a long time. My experience overwhelmingly makes me the best qualified candidate for this position. I have written countless grants, I work within budgets, and schedule limited officers to the best of my ability. When I first was brought on as the Willow Springs Police Chief we had six working officers including myself. We are now budgeted for 8. I was able to increase my staff without grant assistance by working with the city leaders to cut where it was needed, and expand where needed. I believe that I am successful as a police chief because of my involvement in my community, and I will bring that with me as sheriff of Howell County.
Why are you running for this position? I believe that I am the best choice to replace retiring Sheriff Mike Shannon. I have no ax to grind, I have made no promises of jobs to anyone, or promises of any other kind. I do not belong to any groups nor am I backed by any special interest. My only concern is taking care of the citizens. I believe in a strong community. I believe that the sheriff’s office has to work with other agencies, including the judges and prosecutors, to make our community the best that it can be.
What issue do you think is most important to voters in this area? How do you plan to address this issue? Reaction from the sheriff’s office, and follow-up on investigations. I believe that when someone needs to call for a deputy, that one should respond and in a timely and appropriate manner. I believe that once a report is taken that there should be constant follow-up from the sheriff's office to the victim. They should not wait months or longer before knowing the status of their case. I will have the county separated by zones that the deputies will be required to patrol in. They will have an area in their zone where they can meet with citizens, and type out reports. This will prevent them from wasting time out of the community by driving back to the sheriff’s office to type a report. I strongly believe that every citizen in the county deserves the same respect and attention whether you live in West Plains or Trask, whether you live in a mansion or a trailer park, everyone will be treated fairly while I am sheriff.
Similarly, what single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? Having the community work together. I strongly believe in neighborhood watch programs, and any other programs where the citizens are part of the solution. Just because something has been done one way for ever does not mean that is the only or correct way. Our deputies have to be looked upon as part of the community.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform. A. Having deputies on patrol, answering calls, in the community, and not at the sheriff's office. B. Creating a system where citizens will be involved in their case from the time they report it until it is solved or deemed unsolvable. Citizen involvement in all aspects is extremely important for law enforcement. C. Working with the court system, Probation and Parole, and other agencies to stop the revolving door of arresting violators over and over again with no real solution to be seen. Violators progress in violent activities each time we are forced to arrest them on new charges.
Have you received any endorsements? Please list: Former Willow Springs Chief Jerry Smith, former Mtn. View Chief Walt Graves and several Howell County citizens who want to see positive changes.
Any additional general comments? I have always been a working chief and I will continue to be a working sheriff. After the primary election I will begin immediately working with Sheriff Shannon until his retirement in January to prepare the sheriff's office to offer the best service possible to the citizens of Howell County.
