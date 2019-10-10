During West Plains City Council’s special meeting Wednesday afternoon, council members approved floodplain buyout zones to be included within an application for Community Development Block Grant disaster relief funds of up to $13 million.
City Planning Director Emily Gibson gave a 30-minute presentation to the council showing the proposed zones, the residential interest in each zone and the priority for each zone.
Gibson said the zone around Third Street and Higby Street near American Legion Field would be one of the highest priorities for the voluntary buyout.
“We’re looking at zones that have the highest impact and population density to help with flood mitigation,” Gibson said.
During the meeting, Gibson said since a session was held last month to gauge public interest in buyouts, 156 residents have indicated interest in having more information on the buyout or are looking for their properties to be bought.
According to Gibson, the grant process will be done in three phases and could take up to three years to complete. The city will work closely with two other entities to help with the process.
The South Central Ozark Council of Governments will be in charge of the initial grant application and administration. Also, Ozark Action will deal with the intake of public applications, down payment assistance and relocation assistance.
The deadline for the city to submit its grant application is Oct. 25, in two weeks.
