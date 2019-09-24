The West Plains City Council has given its approval to the West Plains Police Department for new police vehicles, Tasers, body cameras and radios.
Police Chief Stephen Monticelli addressed the council during its regular meeting Monday, outlining the department’s need for new equipment. He said current equipment is mostly old, obsolete or plain doesn’t work.
Of the 27 vehicles the police department has, 14 have over 100,000 miles and are increasingly more expensive to maintain and drive due to their high fuel usage. Monticelli said he wanted to transition from using Dodge Chargers with Hemi V8 engines to Dodge Durangos with six-cylinder engines.
“We don’t need a vehicle that goes zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds,” said Monticelli.
He said he thinks the new fleet will be safer for the officers and cheaper in the long run for the city. He also told the city council that all of the new vehicles will be black and whites.
New body cameras were stressed in importance for the department as the current ones require the officers to make DVDs of their recordings and that system is inefficient for the department’s needs.
“Video evidence is evidence and there should be a strict chain of custody which is what we do not have right now with the current system,” Monticelli said. “In today’s world, if it’s not on video, it didn’t happen.”
The new system would provide a central online system that can be accessed by officers and state prosecutors.
Police radios will also be replaced as the current system has been deemed by Monticelli to be unreliable and inadequate for the department, not to mention dangerous for the officers. He said he wants to transition to using Missouri Statewide Interoperable Network (MOSWIN) for police communication, but it will require a complete overhaul of the city’s police radio system.
City Finance Director Todd Harman said the total costs of the vehicles shouldn not be more than $110,000 a year for the next four years. The new radios, labor and equipment for the new police vehicles will add up to about $114,000 for a one-time cost.
In addition, the leasing of new Tasers and body cameras will cost about $22,000 a year. Harmon and Monticelli said they believe the new equipment, as well as providing necessary updates, will save the city money and improve the effectiveness of the police department.
