An Oregon County woman suffered serious injuries in an accident at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on private property near County Road 293 in Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.W. Meyer, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Alpha J. Melott, 82, Thayer, fell from her 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck while it was still in gear before and was then run over by the vehicle.
The report shows Melott was taken by Air Evac to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. No condition report is available.
Minor injuries were reported for a Pomona teen as a result of a 9:30 p.m. crash the same day on County Road 1540 three miles north of West Plains.
Tpr. Meyer responded to the scene and reported Madison L. Noakes, 17, was wearing a seat belt when her westbound 2000 Chevrolet S10 truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Noakes was transported by a private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
