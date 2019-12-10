A Willow Springs man was hurt in a crash after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase while fleeing from them at 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Pomona.
Nathan T. Rodman, 24, suffered minor injuries in the crash that occurred 2 miles north of Pomona on County Road 5160, according to Tpr. M. Barron with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Willow Springs.
Barron reported Rodman was eastbound in a 2008 Pontiac G6, fleeing from law enforcement, when his vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and rolled.
Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Smith reported that, at 11:17 p.m., he began a pursuit of Rodman, wanted on warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and for failure to appear on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
The pursuit began at the junction of Highway 14 and U.S. 63 and ended after Rodman wrecked his vehicle near Pomona, said Smith. Rodman then reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later.
The report shows Rodman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
