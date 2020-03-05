A crowd of 276 guests turned out Saturday for an evening of casino games, live music and refreshments at the West Plains Opera House.
The event, Casino Night, is an annual benefit supporting the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, and this was the first year the event was held in downtown West Plains;
According to club CEO Aaron Evans, the night raised over $41,000 for the club, $10,000 more than last year’s event raised.
“The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area would like to extend a very heartfelt ‘Thank you’ to all the donors, sponsors and volunteers for making this one of the most successful Casino Night’s ever,” Evans said. “This event would not have been possible without all the time, dedication and energy poured into this fundraiser.”
Along with casino games, including poker, blackjack, roulette and craps, the event featured live jazz and swing music from the Renee Woods Big Band, a bingo room, and a live auction called by Billy Sexton.
The items sold at the auction included a knife by Forged in Fire champion Bobby Walker for $400; a Garrett wine and dine special for $2555; a motorbike donated by Mega Motorsports for $800; a gigging trip and steak dinner for $475; a Ozark’s Aviator Flight Club flight for $210; and two Roy’s Pies which sold for $100 each. In addition, InTouch Solutions donated a computer and one year of service which sold for $1000. InTouch also donated a matching computer to the BGCWP.
All guests were entered in a giveaway for a trip for two to Las Vegas, which was won at the end of the evening by Jack Bates. Other giveaway winners Regina Gleghorn, who won the Yeti Package donated by Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply, and DeAun Judd who won a flatscreen TV donated by Miller’s Satellite & Home Store.
One highlight of the evening was a roulette wheel spin for a diamond necklace donated by Carter’s Jewel Chest of Mtn. Home, Ark. The necklace valued at $1,500 was won by Keaton Treat.
Food was catered by Bootleggers BBQ and refreshments included soft drinks, wine, beer and mixed drinks, as well as a special beer created by Wages Brewing Company of West Plains.
“When you support the Boys & Girls Club, you are helping a child to reach their fullest potential,” said Evans. “With your help, we can make ‘Great Futures Start Here.’”
