A drunk driving incident that reportedly included a duck and roadside urination has netted a Springfield man a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and a citation for public nudity issued to a passenger.
Mtn. View Police Officer Michael Pauly reported he was on patrol the night of April 28. While at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Highway 17 in Mtn. View he noticed a red pickup at the stop sign and a woman standing by the road, bleeding from the nose and yelling as he drove by.
Believing there might be a domestic assault in progress, Pauly advised 911 he was at the location and approached the vehicle, noting that it was in gear and the driver, identified as Douglas W. Scott, 54, had his foot on the brake.
Pauly asked Scott what was going on, and Scott reportedly told him the female passenger was drunk. Pauly said he noticed the strong odor of alcohol on Scott’s breath, and still believing the woman may have been assaulted, ordered Scott out of the truck.
When the passenger, Vallorie Marconnet, approached the officer Pauly noticed she was holding a duck. Scott told the officer there had not been a fight and Marconnet fell trying to get the duck.
When asked to submit to a breathalyzer test, Scott allegedly told Pauly he was too drunk. Pauly then handcuffed Scott and placed him in the patrol car.
Marconnet allegedly began yelling that she lost her ducks. When asked if she was okay, she told the officer she was drunk.
Several open containers were found in a search of the vehicle, Pauly reported.
After Scott was released from handcuffs to make a phone call to arrange a ride for himself and Marconnet, the officer turned and saw her standing by the road “with her pants down peeing and waving at vehicles as they passed.” Pauly said he told her several times to stop and pull up her pants.
“After she finally did I placed her under arrest,” Pauly stated in his report.
Scott continued to refuse to take a breathalyzer test, telling the officer he didn’t want another DWI conviction.
Scott has six prior convictions for driving while intoxicated dating back to 1986. A Howell County warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday with a $15,000 bond, according to court documents.
Marconnet was ticketed on a charge of public nudity, Pauly reported.
