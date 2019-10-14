After a wet and sweltering summer, many Missourians are breathing a sigh of relief as temperatures cool down and trees begin to change color — a sure sign fall has arrived.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking or even canoeing or floating. To help, MDC offers weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor.
Predicting fall color can be difficult, especially with the severe weather Missouri experienced this past spring and summer.
“Weather patterns this year have been unusual,” explained MDC Forestry Field Programs Supervisor Russell Hinnah. “We’ve had lots of rain and flooding in spring and early summer, followed by some parts of the state experiencing a dry spell combined with warmer temperatures. That combination may have stressed some trees, resulting in them dropping leaves early.”
Hinnah said chilly nights are key to leaves changing color.
In the Ozarks Region that includes West Plains and Eminence, cool days have at last arrived.
“After what seemed like an endless summer, which dominated all of September and the first days of October, we finally have some fall weather, with moderate daytime temperatures and cooler evenings,” they write. “With this, we are starting to see some splashes of fall color among the dull, drought-stricken canopies.”
However, they observe, some trees, such as oaks and hickories, are hanging onto drought-browned leaves, and others, like black walnuts and sycamores, have already lost their lives without much color display.
In the Ozark Region, MDC recommends the visiting Eminence area in particular to see the fall color change, especially Alley Spring adjacent to Jacks Fork River and the Angeline Conservation Area that surrounds Eminence.
MDC provides its annual fall color update at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor. The weekly reports include what kinds of trees are turning and suggestions on the best places to view them. The updates run through November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.