A Shannon County woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 4 p.m. Sunday on T Highway three miles east of Mtn. View, reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. S.J. Crewse, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Vahedia R. Harris, 40, Birch Tree, was wearing a seat belt when her northbound 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows that Harris was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. A spokeswoman for the hospital said she is recovering and in good condition.
