The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) seeks public input regarding a plan to allocate $41 million in disaster mitigation funds.
Following guidance from state and federal officials regarding limitations on public gatherings, webinars and phone conferences are scheduled for Wednesday, replacing canceled public hearings.
The money is a Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) fund that has been allocated to Missouri by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds represent an opportunity for the state to assist areas impacted by the 2017 floods with the implementation of projects that will help communities reduce future disaster risks, officials said.
Mitigation activities intended to reduce the impact of disasters on the health and financial stability of the public include public infrastructure improvements, making affordable housing more available, property buyouts and planning.
HUD officials have ruled the funds must be spent as specified by the state: At least half must benefit areas that were the most affected by the 2017 floods and at least half must be spent on activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents.
The conferences and webinars are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday. To participate in the noon session by phone, call 650-479-3207 and submit the access code 806 505 575. For the video webinar, go to stateofmo.webex.com.
For the 6 p.m. phone session, call 650-479-3207 and submit the access code 809 626 607; for the video session, go to stateofmo.webex.com.
A summary presentation and updates regarding the plan have been posted in English and Spanish on the DED’s CDBG-Mitigation website at ded.mo.gov and printed copies of the action plan may be requested by calling 573-751-3600.
Public comments must be submitted to the DED no later than 11:59 p.m. April 4, either by email at mocdbg-mit@ded.mo.gov or by regular mail at Attn: MO CDBG-MIT, P.O. Box 118, Harry S Truman Building, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
