Christ For Youth Charities Foundation and Whetstone Boys Ranch will host a BBQ Burgers and Trivia Event beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Youth Center, 306 Bay St. in Mtn. View.
Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting Christ for Youth Charities Foundation, an organization that has assisted and continues to assist youth programs worldwide, including Whetstone Ranch.
Whetstone Boys Ranch is a therapeutic boarding school that serves boys from ages 11 to 15 from all over the U.S., providing Christ-centered modeling and mentoring, according to ranch founder and Director of Development Brandon Maxwell.
“Since 2011, Whetstone has been dedicated to the reconciliation of boys and their families,” said Maxwell. “Struggles such as anger, depression, low self-esteem and trauma are treated with a loving and systems-based approach. During their stay, which lasts from nine months to one year, the boys will experience a loving home-like environment, rewarding studies, invigorating ranch work and true character building adventure.”
The cost to participate in the trivia contest is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. Individuals entering the trivia contest will be placed in a team of eight, or teams may enter. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by Sept. 18 by texting CFYTriviaMV to 41444 or calling 314-920-0791.
The cost of entry includes a barbecue hamburger dinner and sides, the meat and preparation provided by Whetstone Ranch residents.
Christ For Youth Charities Foundation, which helps support Whetstone Ranch and will benefit from the proceeds raised by the event, provides grants for organizations and churches that proclaim the Gospel to children and youth living in underprivileged areas, event organizers said, adding grants are provided nationally and internationally.
Whetstone’s 285-acre ranch has a cattle program, encourages the boys to interact with nature and uses adventure therapy as part of the program and encourages character and spiritual development, family involvement and counseling.
Community service is required every Wednesday when staff and boys volunteer for highway cleanup work, work in community gardens and help in Mtn. View, West Plains and Willow Springs. The boys attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
All in the community are invited to partner with the ranch in “guiding young men back to the path that God has laid out for them,” said Maxwell.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, call 417-934-1112 or go to www.whetstoneboysranch.com.
