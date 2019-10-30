A Ripley County resident who allegedly exposed his genitals to a 13-year-old boy during an incident Saturday at a home in Couch has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15, first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest, all felonies.
Brandon James Toles, 36, Gatewood, was reportedly on probation on a conviction of assault on a law enforcement officer and arrested by Oregon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Reed shortly after Reed was dispatched to the incident.
At about 2 p.m. that day Reed arrived at the home and was told by a woman there, identified as Toles’ girlfriend, that Toles seemed intoxicated and drove around her yard, slinging mud and rocks over other cars parked there. She said he left for about 10 minutes, then returned to spin his car around the yard a few more times.
The woman said she was frightened and locked herself in the house, but when Toles approached the front door her roommate opened it to hand him a bag belonging to him and he forced his way inside. She said Toles then began yelling and making threats, reportedly raising his fist at her mother but not hitting her.
Once he exited the home, she alleged, Toles, still wearing his pants, exposed himself to her and the young teen.
The woman also alleged Toles took her cell phone with him when he left. After he got in his vehicle he reportedly threatened to drive it through the woman’s home and backed into her parked vehicle, moving it several feet and causing about $800 worth of damage.
Reed stated he viewed a brief video shot by the teen with his cell phone that showed Toles backing into the vehicle before leaving.
As Reed was investigating, Toles reportedly drove past the property again. After the deputy left to pursue Toles’ vehicle, Toles reportedly returned to the property, yelled and drove away again before Reed could return.
After Reed returned to the home to continue the investigation, he said, Toles invited the boy to a Facebook Live video feed and a witness in the home told Reed that Toles was videoing from inside his home, a short distance away over the county line.
Reed contacted Ripley County deputies and went with them and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to Toles’ house, where Reed took him into custody, noting he smelled of intoxicants.
The deputy reported Toles manipulated his handcuffs so they were in front of his body after being told not to. During the drive to the Thayer Police Department jail Reed said Toles removed his seatbelt and the belly band his handcuffs were attached to and, still handcuffed, tried to open the back door of the patrol car, telling Reed he was going to “barrel roll” out of the vehicle.
Reed added during the ride Toles denied doing anything and claimed his girlfriend had raped him and he wanted her arrested, before answering Reed’s query into how the rape had happened.
He continued to deny any wrongdoing, but when Reed told him there was video of him backing into his girlfriend’s car eventually made the statement “I’m going back to prison,” Reed said.
The deputy said a check of Toles’ criminal history revealed felony convictions on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, assault on a law enforcement officer and nonsupport, plus a history of failure to appear for court.
