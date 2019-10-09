A truck driver from Kentucky has pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting child pornography and will face at least 15 years in prison, according to the Western District of Missouri Office of the U.S. Attorney, located in Springfield.
On June 17, 2018, Gregory Marshall, 58, of Paducah, Ky., was driving a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 in Wright County when he was pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
It was discovered Marshall was a noncompliant sex offender, having been convicted in 1995 of statutory sodomy involving a 14-year-old victim in Kentucky.
During a search of the sleeper berth of the tractor, the trooper found a laptop and an external hard drive that contained child pornography.
Marshall could get a sentence of as many as 40 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, to be handed down after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher and investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Marshall entered his plea before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to target child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The office partners with the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section to use law enforcement resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals that sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information on Project Safe Childhood and internet safety, visit www.usdoj.goc/psc, then click on the “resources” tab.
