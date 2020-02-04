West Plains city officials estimate about 55 people attended Tuesday’s public auction of fixtures taken from the Parkside House, held in the West Plains Civic Center exhibit hall.
The auction, organized by the city, was run by Billy Sexton and his staff. Sexton said he donated his time for the auction and was not accepting any compensation for his services.
“The city of West Plains has been good to me and I think what they’re doing is good in allowing people to save these things and use them,” Sexton said.
The auction kicked off with the selling of five sets of pocket doors, which went for as high as $500. Items started going fast as bidders scrambled to get the best items.
The main staircase, which according Transportation Director Brian Mitchell was the hardest item to remove from the house, sold for $225 to Elliott Anderson of West Plains.
“I’m going it to rebuild the staircase in my basement,” Anderson said. He added he’s likely going to split it up.
Some attendees purchased quite a few items, such as Dee McShane, who, with her husband Dr. Patrick McShane, is rehabilitating the house at 801 Grace Ave. She bought doors and radiators which she is going to use in the refurbishment of the house.
“I’m going to turn the radiators into tables and benches,” she explained.
There wasn’t much demand for many of the radiators and some, like Ruby Collins of West Plains, won them fairly cheaply. Collins purchased a radiator for $100 and plans to turn it into a table and put it in her barn.
“I had one that looked just like it when I was a kid,” she reflected.
The most expensive item of the auction was a fireplace mantle with a clock built in. It sold for $725.
After the auction, city officials calculated a city profit of $8,027.50.
“We appreciate people coming out in the rainy weather and participating in the auction,” said City Clerk Mallory Snodgras.
Officials have said that after the auction they will begin to demolish the house.
“There’s still some legal paperwork that has to be signed, but depending on the weather and other factors we can begin demolition as early as Monday,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn.
Stehn added the work of demolishing the house was bid out to contractor Brad Simpson with Simpson Excavating of West Plains.
