As the holiday season draws near and winter sets in, many low-income families find themselves needing extra assistance.
The West Plains R-7 Bridges program has a mission to help meet the basic needs of children in such families. However, as the season approaches, demand rises and financial support for the program becomes even more important, say supporters of the program, such as local artist Garrett Melby.
Melby is the organizer behind the Benefit Art Auction for Bridges, a silent auction to be held 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Melby said that a similar fundraiser held last year for Ozark Regional Cats and West Plains Regional Animal Shelter raised over $1,200 for the charities, and he hopes this one will raise even more.
Bridges program Director Cyndi Wright said funds raised will go to help Bridges’ backpack program and about 200 families who rely on assistance provided by the program in the form of food, hygiene products and clothing.
Melby said his efforts to organize the fundraiser has netted about 10 artists, including several members of the West Plains Artist’s Guild, who have contributed artworks such as pottery, paintings, photography and stained glass.
In addition, he and fellow artist Ned Bradley will do a live painting to be auctioned upon completion. Artists whose works will be up for bidding include Rita Caldwell, Michelle Carlson, Rebekah Rachel, Randy Connell, Ginny Tackett Thomason, Heather Legler, Cindy Temple, Hannah Vargas and Janey Crider.
Wages Brewing Company owner Phil Wages said he’s been impressed with the amount of artwork donated so far and knows the funds will go to a good cause.
“The Bridges program is vitally important to many kids and families in our area,” he said. “It’s good to see our community come together and support those in need.”
Live music during the event will be provided by Will Brotherton and Jared Painter of the musical duo Brother Paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.