A paramedic suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 9:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Spring Street and Garfield Avenue in Ava, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a Cox Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) official.
Tpr. D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Eric K. Sauder, 56, of Ava, was northbound in a 2019 Ford F450 ambulance, making a right turn, when the ambulance began to slide and crossed the center line.
The ambulance then left the road and overturned, striking a building before coming to a rest, according to the report.
According to Nash, the driver was unhurt in the crash but passenger Joseph A. Johnson, 39, of Ava, was hurt and taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
Fred Savage, Cox Health EMS Regional Manager for Ava, confirmed the ambulance in the crash was from the ambulance station in Ava.
He said there was a patient in the ambulance who was unhurt in the accident, and Johnson, a paramedic, was in the back of the ambulance with the patient when the crash happened.
Johnson was later treated and released, Savage said, adding he is relieved the accident wasn’t worse than what it was and he hopes to get the ambulance back into service as soon possible.
