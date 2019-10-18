A Douglas County man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a travel trailer at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 5, six miles south of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.R. Roberts, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Casey A. LeBarge, 38, Ava, was driving a southbound 2002 Ford Focus when he crashed into a 2019 Heartland Recreational Travel Trailer pulled by a 2014 Ford F150 that was driven by Chad A. Perkins, 41, Jay, Okla.
According to the report, LeBarge’s vehicle then ran off the north side of the road and struck a bank before coming to rest.
Perkins’ vehicle reportedly ran off the west side of the road and lost its trailer before coming to a controlled stop on the road.
The report shows LeBarge was transported by Cox Air Flight to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
No injuries were reported for Perkins. Both drivers reportedly wore seat belts.
Tpr. Roberts was assisted at the scene by Cpl. N.J. Britt, Tpr. D.L. Nash and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
A Wright County woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 95 two miles north of Vanzant in Douglas County.
Cpl. Britt reported Rose M. Weisbrod-Lucas, 61, Mtn. Grove, was wearing a seat belt when her southbound 2013 Chevrolet Traverse crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound 1995 Frieghtliner driven by Jimmy J. Haynes, 47, Ava. Weisbrod-Lucas’ vehicle then ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Haynes was unhurt in the crash and Weisbrod-Lucas was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
Britt was assisted at the scene by Tpr. M.A. Philpott.
A Mtn. View woman suffered moderate injuries in a utility vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 3910 one mile south of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. T.E. Young reported Lisa F. Hunt, 57, was not wearing any safety device when driving north in her 2015 Can-Am UTV when she lost control, ran off the right side of road. The side-by-side reportedly then overturned, partially throwing Hunt from the vehicle.
The report shows she was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
