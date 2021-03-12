Southern Hills Shopping Center newcomers Harbor Freight and Burkes Outlet are now hiring, West Plains Economic Director Dave Bossemeyer reported to the West Plains Economic Development Corporation at its meeting this week.
He mentioned both stores plan to open in May or June.
Harbor Freight hardware store will be located in the former C&K Clothing and Quality Flooring storefronts, and Burkes Outlet clothing store will be in the former Gordmans site.
Changes are still ongoing at the shopping center, said Bossemeyer, including the demolition the metal building behind JCPenney that once housed Danahy Auction Services. The business now operates out of owner Terry Danahy's home office
Up next: The former Sears building will be torn down to make way for an access road that will lead to a strip mall that is planned to be built along U.S. 63 between the site and Hampton Inn.
Across Preacher Roe, at 1391 Mitchell Road, The Farmer’s Wife Dispensary is set to open April 19. The dispensary will be the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in West Plains since Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 in November 2018, legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
Bossemeyer said a second medical marijuana dispensary will open across the street at the former Fast Lane Drive-Thru, 1633 Bruce Smith Parkway. Remodeling work is underway and there is no opening date set at this time, he said.
Elsewhere in the county, Caterpillar is looking to add 25 new jobs within the next six months, according to Bossemeyer. The company had a roster of 170 workers in 2018.
Production of the 360-degree videos by Golden Shovel is set to begin in late May. Bossemeyer said the videos will give a 360-degree view of West Plains and allow viewers to feel as though they are actually there, with the experience being enhanced with a virtual reality headset.
The EDC board also heard reports from subcommittees during Tuesday’s meeting.
Myles Smith with the fundraising committee said work is in progress to reformat financial reports to better reflect the EDC’s actual budget. He also brought up a grant opportunity in the COVID-19 relief package to secure funding to go toward development of a manufacturing incubator.
According to Smith, the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments will submit an application for $1.4 million with the goal of building a 26,000 square-foot facility. The application deadline is in June.
Board Chair Ryan Cundall said he is interested in revising the current strategic plan of the EDC and extending its scope to include long-term planning. He showed an example used in Pittsburg, Kan., and Smith shared an example from Mtn. Home, Ark.
Discussion was held regarding a need to work with other organizations with a similar focus on development to potentially collaborate on a master plan for the city. Smith recalled a report from a past consultant identifying organizations that should be included in the discussion, and said he would share it with Cundall.
It was agreed that the item would be further discussed in the April meeting.
The EDC typically meets the second Tuesday of each month in the West Plains Public Library. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information call 256-7176 or visit www.westplainseconomicdevelopment.net.
