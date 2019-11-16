Endurance Church has announced it is one of nearly 800 churches around the world that have registered to host Night to Shine 2020, a prom for people with disabilities sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The event will hosted Feb. 7 by local churches across the globe. Night to Shine is described by its promoters as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.”
“Endurance Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs,” said church officials.
Guests of Night to Shine enter the free event on a red carpet with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and “paparazzi.” Once inside, they receive “royal treatment,” which includes hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs,” said Tim Tebow, creator of the foundation. “I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community — a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing, and to be blessed in the process.”
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2020 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member and access to free and discounted resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their guests. The foundation also has committed nearly $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event.
Night to Shine has experienced incredible growth, now in its sixth year of existence, say promoters. The event launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This past February, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs. Now in its sixth year, the Tim Tebow Foundation anticipates 800 churches to sign up to host the event taking place this coming February.
Applications for honored guests may be picked up at the Endurance Church office and are due Dec. 16. For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Endurance Church in West Plains, contact Beth Heath 256-9214 extension 200.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine.
