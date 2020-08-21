A Mtn. View man has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action following what appeared to be an incident of road rage on Aug. 8 on E Highway in Shannon County.
Daymond C. Reeves, 21, is held without bail in the Howell County Jail, court records show.
The alleged victim is Allen C. Brewer, 26, identified by Shannon County authorities as a resident of Eminence who was pronounced dead at the scene, apparently from multiple gunshot wounds.
Shannon County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Rader, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported witnesses near the scene described a gray or silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims leaving the area, and a vehicle matching the description had been seen in Eminence prior to the shooting.
Further investigation identified the occupants of the pickup as Daymond Reeves and his wife, Hena Reeves, Rader said.
The Toyota was later located at the Reeves’ residence off of V Highway in Mtn. View, with four brass shell casings found on the driver’s side floor board of the vehicle, consistent with shell casings found at the location Brewer was killed.
On Aug. 9 Reeves was interviewed by officers, and he allegedly denied owning or possessing any firearms, and denied being in the area of E Highway in Shannon County the previous day.
Another witness who said they spent most of the day with Reeves on Aug. 8 said he had shown them a black 9mm pistol, and on Aug. 9 a search was conducted at the home of a family member of Reeves, where one live round of 9mm ammunition and an empty box of Remington ammunition of the same size was allegedly found.
On Aug. 10, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol loaded with 16 rounds of Remington ammunition was reportedly found under the front passenger seat during a search of a vehicle belonging to a relative of Hena Reeves.
When Hena Reeves was questioned by officers, she allegedly stated she had been riding in their Toyota Tacoma on Aug. 8 on E Highway in Shannon County, with her husband driving, when they passed a truck that was traveling slowly.
According to Rader, she stated the truck then accelerated rapidly behind them, and her husband didn’t like it, so he pulled over to let the other vehicle pass but the other vehicle instead came to a stop behind Reeves’ vehicle. Hena reportedly said Daymond told her he was going to wait for the other driver to get out of his vehicle first, and when he did, Daymond Reeves got out of their pickup truck with his pistol.
Hena Reeves said she then heard the two arguing and her husband tell the other man, later identified as Brewer, to get back in his vehicle, said Rader. Shortly after, she reportedly said she heard multiple gunshots and Daymond Reeves returned to their vehicle, they left the scene driving south, then turned around and drove back past the scene before returning home.
When they got home, Daymond Reeves reloaded the pistol and first placed it in her car in the passenger door pocket, then under the front passenger seat where it was found during the search by law enforcement, she reportedly told officers.
