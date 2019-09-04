A report of a suspicious vehicle in Oregon County led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and charges for a West Plains man suspected of taking it.
Bobby Lee Weaver, 30, County Road 6540, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 160 in Oregon County, according to Sgt. Jordan Reed of that county’s sheriff’s department.
Weaver was initially held on $50,000 cash bond or a $300,000 corporate surety bond but was released on medical furlough to receive treatment the jail couldn’t provide, according to court records.
He is charged with first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property.
Reed said he was dispatched to a home on west U.S. 160 after the homeowner called to report a man sitting in a vehicle in her driveway.
While dispatch ran the license plate of the vehicle, a 2002 Dodge Durango, Weaver told Reed he had been parked in the driveway of the home since the night before when someone drove by and shot the tire with a gun, but provided no description of the other vehicle or who might be driving it.
Reed noted the front driver’s side tire was shredded and blown out, inconsistent with his account of the tire being shot while the vehicle was stationary. Dispatch then notified Reed the vehicle had been reported stolen the day before in Howell County, and was said to have last been seen driven by Weaver.
Weaver allegedly told Reed the vehicle had been lent to him by friends.
A wallet belonging to the owner of the vehicle and a debit card belonging to the owner’s girlfriend was found during a search of the vehicle, and it was learned Weaver allegedly made fraudulent purchases at several stores, including the purchase of shoes he was wearing when arrested.
During his investigation, Reed learned Weaver had reportedly taken a vehicle in West Plains before leaving it at the location on County Road 6540 he allegedly took the Durango from.
In court documents, Reed added, Weaver has previously been convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of felonious restraint in 2006, possession of a controlled substance in 2013 and first-degree property damage in 2014.
