Honest Imaginations, 23 Court Square in West Plains, will hold an art show and sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. A reception with refreshments will be held, and attendees are invited to do arts and crafts and talk about art with artists.
About a dozen artists will offer paintings, drawings and sculptures described as "Art from the Heart," sold to raise money for more art supplies with no reasonable offer turned down.
"We hope everybody is there," artist Jacob W. said, and Matt W. invited all to "come and enjoy our art and enjoy refreshments."
Honest Imaginations is part of a dayhab program operated by TJ Swift House, whose aim is to support artists with developmental delays and offer a therapeutic outlet for clients who might have trouble expressing their feelings and emotions verbally and need a creative outlet.
For more information, follow the Facebook page at “Honest Imaginations TJ Swift House.”
