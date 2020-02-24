During its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Willow Springs City Council was informed of a vacancy on the airport board by City Clerk Alicia Worley.
Worley recommended Sandy Smith to the board; Smith’s appointment was approved by the council.
The council heard discussion on the increase on the city’s purchase order minimum policy. Worley told the council of a policy in place that limits the value of anything bought with city funds to $250; anything over that amount requires a purchase order.
She said an ordinance was discovered on the books that sets the limit at $500. The council asked Worley to prepare an ordinance for the city council meeting to raise the purchase limit to $750.
The council also approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Brooke Fair to execute an application to participate in Missouri’s Highway Safety Program.
Discussions were held regarding two bids. Worley said the city’s waste collection contract with WCA will be up at the end of the year and that the city is working on a request for bids.
“We will be putting it out soon to give companies time to review our numbers and put together a bid,” said Worley. She added that city officials hope to bring bids to the council a few months prior to the expiration of the current contract.
Worley also told the council the city will go out for bid for the demolition of a home at 206 N. Grand St. The demolition was agreed upon at the July 2019 city council meeting.
The council tried to work out a date and time to set for the March meeting, but couldn’t settle on a date due to scheduling conflicts, and asked Worley to check and see if March 16 or March 30 would work for City Administrator Beverly Hicks.
The council then moved to executive closed session to discuss a legal matter before adjourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.