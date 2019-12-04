A Summersville man has been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted tampering with a motor vehicle after allegedly being interrupted during a break-in, then held at gunpoint by a family member of the homeowner.
William T. Hebert, 33, was taken into custody Friday by Texas County deputies at a home on W Highway in the Summersville area, according Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
When law enforcement arrived, Lindsey reported, Hebert was restrained by several citizens. During the investigation deputies learned a relative of the homeowner had come to the residence and discovered Hebert inside the house.
Hebert reportedly then became agitated and threatened the other man, at which point the man armed himself and held Hebert at gunpoint until more family members arrived to assist in detaining the suspect.
During Hebert’s arrest he allegedly resisted, attempting to bite the deputies and move to the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle.
Hebert is held in jail on $400,000 bond, according to court records.
