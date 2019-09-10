Baxter County, Ark., Sheriff John Montgomery says his department is investigating the unattended death of John Frederick Watson, 61, Gamaliel, Ark.
Watson was discovered Monday morning on the front steps of his home by a census taker, Montgomery said, adding Watson’s body was removed by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department and is being sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for autopsy because the cause and manner of death were not immediately apparent.
Montgomery reported no foul play is suspected, but the incident will remain an open investigation until the results of the autopsy are known.
