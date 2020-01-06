“One in six children in Missouri live in food insecure households,” said Bill McKelvey, co-author of University of Missouri’s (MU) Hunger Atlas and project coordinator of MU’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Insecurity (ICFI).
The center released the fifth edition of its atlas in December and while it shows the number of people in Missouri dealing with food insecurity has fallen from 1 million in 2016 to 865,000 in 2019, areas with persistent poverty levels, such as southern Missouri, have seen little improvement.
The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
In Howell County, 22.3% of children under 18 years old live with food insecurity, which is 5% higher than the state average, according to the atlas.
The atlas also shows that 34.5% of children in Howell County rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), 11% more children than the state average.
Within the region that includes Howell County and its adjoining neighbors, Oregon County has the highest rate of children participating in SNAP at 38%, though 51.6% are eligible for the program, according to the atlas.
“Recent studies of children show food insecurity and hunger are significant predictors of chronic illness, lower school performance and developmental problems,” said McKelvey.
McKelvey and the ICFI also raised concerns about new SNAP rules and budget cuts.
Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration announced new work requirements for SNAP and plans to decrease the program’s funding by $4.5 billion over the next five years.
The old rules required abled-bodied adults between 18 and 49 years old to work 20 hours a week to receive benefits. The new rules would expand the range of ages to between 16 and 59 years old and able-bodied adults would be required to work 30 hours a week to receive benefits. The new requirements allow for exceptions for families with children younger than 6 or disabled dependents and in cases of pregnancy or disabilities.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that, in 2017, over 1.5 million children nationwide were kept out of poverty due to SNAP.
With the budget cuts, hunger advocates and children’s groups are concerned about the impact on those relying on the assistance.
An estimated 500,000 children could lose access to SNAP benefits, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that networks hundreds of food banks across the U.S. including Ozarks Food Harvest, which serves the southwestern Missouri region.
Proponents of the cuts say the changes will only affect able-bodied recipients, but opponents point out the funding cuts will negatively impact children and elderly recipients.
The USDA announced the new SNAP rules will go into effect April 1.
The Missouri Hunger Atlas is a public service of the MU and is the fifth atlas published since 2008.
For more information visit www.foodsecurity.missouri.edu.
